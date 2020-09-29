Two brothers were arrested after Thursday evening when they allegedly attempted to flee from the scene of a burglary.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2800 block of Palisades Drive at about 10:40 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple suspects allegedly committing property damage inside an unoccupied home. Police say that when officers arrived, several people were seen fleeing the home on foot and in vehicles. Officers were able to prevent one of those vehicles from leaving, however – a vehicle occupied by Logan Frazier, 19, and Clayton Frazier, 22, both Havasu residents.
According to police, the vehicle was identified as stolen from the victim’s residence. Two additional juvenile males were also arrested on charges of burglary in the case.
During the incident, police say a second suspect-vehicle – a red Jeep Cherokee – fled from the scene. Its driver allegedly attempted to strike responding officers’ vehicle while making their escape, but failed to do so. The unidentified driver of the Jeep fled from pursuing officers, according to the report. When spike strips proved ineffective in stopping the fleeing vehicle, officers’ pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety.
Additional investigation led to the identification and arrest of the Cherokee’s driver, identified as a male juvenile. He has been charged with counts of burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
According to police, investigation of the crime scene allegedly showed tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the interior of the residence.
As of Monday, Logan Frazier and Clayton Frazier were the only two adults charged in the case.
Logan Frazier was charged with burglary and unlawful use of a vehicle. At his initial court appearance, Logan was held on $10,000 bond. Clayton Frazier was charged with counts of burglary, unlawful use of a vehicle, possession of narcotics and weapons misconduct. He has been held on $25,000 bond. As of Monday, both remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
Investigation into the incident remains active as of this week, and police are still seeking additional suspects in the case. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or to contact the department anonymously at 928-854-8477. Tips can also be submitted through www.tipsoft.com, or by texting LHCPD, followed by a message, to 274637 (CRIMES).
