On Friday, Lake Havasu City residents Rosamond “Roz” Naylor, 100, and Al Long, 103, were presented with shadow boxes, commemorative ball caps and quilts to recognize their World War II service in the U.S. Marines.
Back in October, the two centenarians were visited by various motorcycle clubs as part of the 3rd Annual Honor Ride for Veterans hosted in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Veteran Last Patrol and the Havasu Renegade Riders.
Erin Petersen, road captain for the Havasu Renegade Riders, spearheaded last month’s ride as well as Friday’s ceremonial presentations. Petersen, along with military shadow box curator Barney Diamos, visited with Long at Prestige Assisted Living to present the veteran with his personal shadow box. The 103-year-old veteran is known for serving as an electrical engineer and a communications specialist during the war.
“This is just an extension of Veteran Last Patrol,” Petersen said. “They wanted to honor these two local World War II veterans with the help of the Havasu Renegade Riders, the Legion Riders and the Cascade Renegade Riders (of Washington).”
Members from the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national nonprofit organization, gifted both Long and Naylor with handmade quilts that provide “comfort and healing,” as described on the group’s website.
Community members gathered at the American Legion Post 81 to welcome Naylor upon her arrival on Friday. Petersen treated the 100-year-old veteran to a motorcycle ride after Naylor disclosed she had never ridden on one.
The ceremony continued inside of the Legion with Diamos giving Naylor the shadow box he created in honor of her military service. Naylor is recognized as one of the first women Marines to enlist in the military branch.
“It was just a way to honor these two outstanding individuals,” Petersen said of Friday’s events. “It was a way for us to acknowledge them and let them know that their service and what they did for our country was not forgotten and we do appreciate it.”
For those interested in helping with future events or joining the Havasu Renegade Riders, contact Erin Petersen at (928) 581-5744.
