Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to an Acoma Boulevard grocery store last Monday after a victim reported that his wallet had been stolen from the business’ customer service desk.
According to police, the victim set his wallet on the desk, but became distracted while speaking to the cashier. According to the report, the victim forgot his wallet upon leaving and returned shortly after. The victim reported the alleged theft when he was unable to find it.
The victim attempted to contact his bank to report his credit and debit cards as stolen while he spoke with police. According to the report, it was during this conversation that police and the victim learned someone attempted to withdraw $400 from his account at a Swanson Avenue ATM. Both cards had also been used to make almost $400 in purchases at nearby locations.
Police reviewed video surveillance footage at each location, and identified the two suspects’ vehicle as a box truck. Officers searched Havasu area hotels for the vehicle, but were unsuccessful in finding it.
On Jan. 14, police found a similar vehicle at the grocery store where the theft allegedly occurred. The vehicle’s two occupants, identified by police as Richard R. Lester, 29, and Hayley K. White, 29, both of Lake Havasu City, appeared to match video surveillance footage of suspects in the theft.
Officers spoke with Lester and White at the scene, who appeared to be wearing the same clothing as they had allegedly worn in surveillance footage of the theft. Both were arrested at the scene.
According to the report, Lester was found in possession of 13 gift cards and an identification card that was not his own. Police say Lester denied any wrongdoing, and allegedly told officers he bought all of the gift cards from a stranger at a local restaurant.
Lester was charged with theft, identity theft, fraud, five counts of credit card theft, and three counts of receiving an item obtained with a fraudulent credit card.
White was charged with theft, fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Monday afternoon, Lester remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond. White remained in custody on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.