Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 200 block of London Bridge Road last month after receiving reports of an accident with possible injuries. There, they found a vehicle that had struck a light pole, and three of the vehicle’s occupants at the scene.
California residents Joshua R. Karr, 37, and Brittini A. Leon, 31, both of Phelan, were accompanied by a small child in their vehicle on May 29, at the time of the accident. According to alleged statements by witnesses, Karr and Leon were engaged in an argument while Leon was driving, and Leon struck the pole.
Officers questioned Karr, and learned that he had a 2018 warrant for his arrest on charges of failure to appear in court. Karr was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
Police say Leon suffered a laceration to her lip due to the accident, and would require stitches. Leon agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, and was not found to be impaired. Leon was cited and released on charges of reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.