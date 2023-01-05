About $120,000 in new federally-funded projects are coming to Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district, by way of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
Those projects, which include $100,000 toward the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Mohave and $20,000 toward the Golden Shores Civic Association, were approved on Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
That funding will be provided through District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould’s share of $41 million in ARPA funding awarded to the county over the past year, which was designed to aid in coronavirus prevention and recovery, health services, utility infrastructure and other needs as Mohave County and other communities recover from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This week’s approved projects follow an unsuccessful attempt by Gould to distribute his $8.1 million share of that funding to residents in his district, in the form of individual $165 stimulus checks.
Now, Gould is investing his funding under ARPA into community projects. In October, the board approved a $78,000 proposal by Gould to support the Yucca Food Pantry, which reported depleted cash reserves due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic just as Food Pantry officials were planning a move to a permanent facility.
This week’s projects will further aid the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Mohave and the Golden Shores Civic Association, which suffered respectively from lack of donations and need for repairs to their facilities. The Boys & Girls Club was forced to temporarily close its thrift store during the pandemic, and the Golden Shores Civic Association - which is a center for Golden Shores facilities such as the community library, neighborhood watch meetings and Meals on Wheels - faced much-needed repairs at its aging facility.
As of Thursday, about $7 million of District 5’s share of ARPA funding remained available for future project proposals by Gould.
