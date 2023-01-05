Ron Gould

Ron Gould

About $120,000 in new federally-funded projects are coming to Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district, by way of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Those projects, which include $100,000 toward the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Mohave and $20,000 toward the Golden Shores Civic Association, were approved on Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

