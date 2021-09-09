There was a time when a single morning in the month of September would come and go with the rustle of red autumn leaves. As the days grow shorter, the colors of fall signal a time of transition for many Americans – but nothing could have prepared Americans for the winter to come.
Two decades ago, Lake Havasu City resident Patti Ramsdell booked her 22-year-old son on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles.
David DiMeglio was close to his mother and stepfather, and visited Havasu multiple times from the age of 14. DiMeglio had just started a business in computer services in 2001, having recently graduated from a school of technology. On Sept. 11, he was traveling across the country to help his mother move into a new home.
DiMeglio was one of 92 passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 11, when the plane began its takeoff at 8 a.m.
More than 230 miles away, Lake Havasu City residents Teanna and Albert Papsworth boarded a train from Washington, D.C. to New York City. They had spent the weeks prior traveling the East Coast to visit long-missed friends and relatives. They could have drove to New York, Teanna told Today’s News-Herald in 2001, but left their car at the hotel.
For the Papsworths, it was supposed to be a day of adventure in the big city – but it was an adventure they never got to make. As they were waiting for their train in Washington, railroad officials evacuated Union Station.
According to statements by Teanna Papsworth at the time, they left the station and found that chaos had erupted. Federal employees left their buildings as local businesses closed abruptly. And in the distance, a column of smoke rose above the Pentagon.
For the next 48 hours, there was no transition for Lake Havasu City resident Jan Brown. More than 2,500 miles away from the events that unfolded in New York and Washington, D.C., the world seemed to move faster. Police and fire officials moved to high alert as airports throughout the nation were promptly closed.
As the horror of the Sept. 11 terror attacks played in an unending cycle on seemingly every news station, and reports describing the catastrophe as more dire by the hour, the events of that day brought Brown’s life to a seeming standstill.
Her stepson, Galen Zamarra, was neither alive nor dead. Not until she knew for certain. Zamarra was a chef at a restaurant located two blocks away from Ground Zero, and lived in a room above the restaurant.
Brown attempted to call, but received no answer. She was hesitant to try again, as emergency first responders may have required open telephone lines as rescue and recovery efforts began. She sent emails to her stepson, only to see them returned. The company that handled Zamarra’s email, Brown said, had been located inside the World Trade Center.
Brown waited for news of whether her stepson was alive or dead. To know, as thousands of New Yorkers in similar straits desperately sought to learn as the days passed. Countless fliers appeared on street signs and corners surrounding the rubble, as families sought any information they could learn as to the fate of their loved ones. Knowing would mean a chance to move on – a chance to celebrate, or to begin the grieving process.
After 48 hours, Brown received a phone call.
Zamarra was safe.
Ripples in Havasu
The explosive events of 9/11 sent ripples throughout the United States. In Havasu, those ripples carried fear, uncertainty and outrage.
In Manhattan, the number of dead continued to escalate in the coming weeks. Before search and rescue efforts ended, more than 3,000 would be confirmed victims of the attacks on the Pentagon and the One World Trade Center.
“This is a national tragedy that will have global consequences,” said then-mayor Melanie Grinstead-Hanak. “While our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families, our focus here in Lake Havasu is on being prepared … and we are.”
Lake Havasu City emergency officials mobilized in preparation for a possible attack in the Havasu region, and citizens prepared themselves for the worst.
“This is an extremely emotional time for all of us,” Hanak said after the attacks. “I just want to reassure our citizens that their city staff are highly trained and are paying close attention to all new information surrounding these awful events.”
Mohave County officials closed the county’s administrative offices in Bullhead City, and opened an emergency operations center in preparation for a possible terrorist attack.
County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who still serves on the county’s governing board 20 years later, attempted to reassure residents that the county was doing its best to respond to the escalating situation.
“We are taking all necessary precautions,” Johnson said after the attacks. “We are not foreseeing any problems. We just want to be ahead of the curve in case something happens.”
Parker Dam, as well as Hoover and Davis Dams, were immediately closed to traffic and tours in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation heightened security at the dams, while allowing access only to necessary personnel.
A community’s shock
The mood was somber at Lake Havasu City’s VFW Post within the first days of 9/11, according to a 2001 report by Today’s News-Herald.
On Sept. 13, the post’s two television sets commanded the attention of many of the post’s veterans as updates and details of the attack unfolded on every new network.
“People have been coming and going all morning,” said then-Post Manager Maxine Laird. “They come in, they watch TV and they just shake their heads. They all have their fears this could be the start of World War III.”
But as some looked on in disbelief at the horror that enveloped the 24-hour news cycle, a community’s rage was beginning to stir. It was the same anger felt throughout the nation – rage against the senseless loss of life, and the desire for justice.
Havasu veteran Harry Ballard II shared his view with Today’s News-Herald in the days following 9/11.
“You find out who did it and you take ‘em all out,” Ballard said. “Just like they did to us, but twice as hard.”
At the American Legion, 30-year Marine Corps veteran Don Caldwell seemed to concur.
“I think this is just like Pearl Harbor,” Caldwell told Today’s News-Herald. “I think they’ve awoken a sleeping giant.”
A Sleeping Giant
Today, U.S. Air Force Sgt. William Hill is 34 years old, and he says military service wasn’t what he anticipated at that age, or even for several years afterward. He remembers the initial confusion that followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“It was about 6 a.m. in Oregon when the first aircraft hit,” Hill said. “I saw it on television while my mom was watching the news. Then I heard about the second plane at school. It was devastating to see on TV … But I didn’t understand it at that moment. I was 15 years old.”
Nineteen members of the militant Islamic terrorist organization, al-Qaeda, at the behest of terrorist figure Osama bin Laden, were found to have been responsible for the attacks. Federal officials soon learned that the Afghani Taliban government was attempting to shield bin Laden and his primary lieutenants following the events of 9/11. What followed was a war that lasted nearly 20 years, with no respite given to the Taliban even after the death of bin Laden himself in 2011.
“I was a freshman in high school in Redmond, Oregon, when it happened,” Hill said. “I went to college before I joined, but that wasn’t the original plan. I come from a small town, and they’re very patriotic. I lost a couple of buddies who graduated and went to serve in Afghanistan … one of them was hit by an IED. That’s when it hit home.”
Hill joined the U.S. Air Force in 2009, and now serves as a military recruiter in Havasu.
