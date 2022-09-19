Grand Canyon
File

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — There are two fee-free days remaining in the year for Grand Canyon National Park, and the next one is right around the corner.

National Public Lands Day will be observed Sept. 24. Visitors to all National Parks will be admitted for free that day. That’s followed by the last fee-free day of the year on Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.