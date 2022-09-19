GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — There are two fee-free days remaining in the year for Grand Canyon National Park, and the next one is right around the corner.
National Public Lands Day will be observed Sept. 24. Visitors to all National Parks will be admitted for free that day. That’s followed by the last fee-free day of the year on Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
Regular admission passes to the Grand Canyon are valid for seven days from the date of purchase and include both rims. Cash isn’t accepted but visitors can pay with credit or debit cards. Individuals arriving on foot, bicycle, park shuttle bus, or private rafting trip will pay a $20 fee and anyone under 15 years of age will automatically enter for free. Anyone who arrives on a motorcycle will be asked for a $30 fee admitting one single motorcycle and its visitor.
Vehicles entering the park will pay a $35 fee for one personal vehicle and all its passengers, all the way up to a 15-person passenger van. There are differently priced entrance fees for passenger vans with over 16 visitors.
Park passes for any date in the year are available at all entrances including the North Rim, South Rim and Desert View, as well as online at recreation.gov.
