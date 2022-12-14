Fox

Two foxes tested positive for rabies in the past 10 days near Kingman. Arizona Game and Fish Kingman advised visitors and residents of the Hualapai Mountains to be cautious and keep a distance from wild animals.

 Arizona Game and Fish Kingman photo

KINGMAN - Two foxes have tested positive for rabies in the past 10 days in the Hualapai Mountains.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Facebook post, in the first incident, a fox exhibiting aggressive behavior, was dispatched by wildlife officers and sent to the state lab for testing. In the second incident, a man reported being bitten by a fox.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.