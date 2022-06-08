Three men are in custody this week after their arrest in Big River on felony weapons charges. Two of the alleged suspects in the case are Lake Havasu City residents.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a location in Big River on Monday in response to a call for service. Investigators say that ammunition was found at the scene - as were Havasu residents Michael Rivera, 37, and Rodolpho Talamante, 30, both of whom had prior felony convictions. Big River resident Denise Capaccione, 58, was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the location.
Rivera and Talamante were arrested at the scene on charges of possession of prohibited ammunition by a felon, and were later booked into San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail in Needles. Capaccione was cited on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and released at the scene.
— Today’s News-Herald
