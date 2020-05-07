At 98 years old, Alice Dufet and Rosamond Naylor still remember it well, even 75 years later — celebrations in the streets, a sudden silence followed by a deafening roar, and the joyous end to years of fighting and waiting for loved ones to return.
Dufet was working at a shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, in May of 1945, just as she had been for years, when the news came in — World War II had come to an end and Nazi Germany had surrendered its forces.
“A big group of us from the shipyard went downtown that night,” she said. “There were people celebrating in the streets and hanging out of windows. Everyone was just so happy.”
Dufet was especially glad. The end of the war meant her fiancé could return from service Europe after two and a half years away. She and Harry wrote to each other every day
“I picked him up in my Model A Ford, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to be married,” she said. So 10 days later, they decided to elope.
In her three piece suit, they married in Milwaukee and honeymooned in Chicago. Her husband’s work as a shoe repairman brought them to Havasu in 1959. He later passed away at 67 years old, and Dufet is now a resident at Prestige Assisted Living.
“It created lots of memories,” she said of the war. “Working at the shipyard for six years was quite the experience.”
Naylor, also known as “Roz,” is also a resident at Prestige Assisted Living. She served in the military during WWII as one of the nation’s first female Marines.
Stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in El Toro, California, with her two sisters, Naylor was an Aviation Machine Mate — and she remembers the moment victory was proclaimed like it was yesterday.
“We were standing in a hallway when the announcement came on,” Naylor recalled. “All of us were completely silent for a moment, and then there was a great roar.”
The very next day, her and her sisters went to Knott’s Berry Farm to celebrate. One sister, Elizabeth, turns 97 years old on Friday. Her other younger sister, Wanda, will be 96 years old in November.
Naylor spent 30 months in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve, during which time she married in 1944. Her husband was stationed in the same place, and after talking with both of their families, they were married in a chapel on base.
Her time in the military was a “wonderful experience,” she said, noting the benefits of travel and discipline. Those experiences, including VE Day, helped shape her to be the woman she is today.
