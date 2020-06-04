Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Wednesday evening to the 2000 block of Mesquite Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Police say the incident was reported at about 9:45 p.m., when a physical fight between the two parties ended with one victim being stabbed in his chest with a small pocket knife. According to investigators, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and both parties were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
The incident remained under investigation as of Thursday, and no criminal charges have been filed.
