CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. — A pilot and his wife were identified Thursday as the two people killed earlier this week when a small private plane crashed in Cal-Nev-Ari, northwest of Laughlin.
The Clark County coroner’s office said the victims were Glen Robert McKenna, 72, and Bonnie Jean McKenna, 70, of Cal-Nev-Ari. The plane, a single-engine 2006 GlaStar, crashed around 5 a.m. Tuesday shortly after takeoff just north of Kidwell Airport, FAA spokesperson Eva Lee Ngai said. The McKennas were the only ones aboard the aircraft, and there were no reports of injuries on the ground. They are believed to have been part-time residents of Cal-Nev-Ari, according to another resident who spotted the wreckage during a morning flight, about five hours after the crash is believed to have taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.