Two were hospitalized in an alleged DUI accident Sunday evening, and a Needles woman is now in custody.
The accident took place at about 6:15 p.m., when 48-year-old Carrie Doud allegedly struck a curb and swerved across the road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Doud’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the parking lot of a Needles business, where she allegedly struck a customer exiting his vehicle. Doud’s vehicle only stopped when it broke through the wall of the business itself, investigators said, causing injury to an employee inside the business.
According to the law enforcement officials, Doud reversed her vehicle and fled the scene. She was allegedly followed by a witness, who relayed her location to responding deputies, the report said.
Investigators found Doud at a nearby location, where she was attempting to drive on four flat tires. Deputies stopped Doud’s vehicle, and allegedly discovered that she was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Both victims were transported to Colorado River Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Doud was arrested at the scene on one felony count of hit-and-run, and two felony counts of DUI resulting in injury.
