Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman location Wednesday morning after receiving reports of an ultralight aircraft that had crashed.
According to deputies, the two-seat glider attempted to take off from the area of Red Lake, but veered to the left, causing its wingtip to strike the ground. The glider crashed nose-first into the ground, resulting in injuries for the vehicle’s pilot and passenger.
The pilot suffered a broken leg, and the passenger suffered a broken arm, deputies said this week.
Both were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
