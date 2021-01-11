Two motorists were killed in a traffic accident Saturday on State Route 95, in the area of Sara Park.
According to police, the victims were traveling southbound on the highway in a 1930 Ford Coup, when their vehicle veered left of the center line for reasons unknown. The vehicle met head-on with a 1995 Toyota Tacoma, killing the Coup’s driver and passenger.
The victims have been identified as Robert Dixon, 59, and Terri Dixon, 64.
Two occupants of the Toyota were transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center with nonfatal injuries.
State Route 95 remained closed for several hours from South McCulloch Boulevard to Dub Campbell Parkway. The accident remained under investigation, and contributing factors to the crash have not been identified as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.