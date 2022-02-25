Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested for felony drug charges after police approached them for being at Rotary Park after closing.
According to the police report on Feb. 21 at 11:43 p.m., Havasu officers approached a black sedan parked in Rotary Park. Police say when they spoke to the two occupants, Trever Olson and Jenah Braden-Sierra, a records check found that Olson had misdemeanor and felony warrants out.
The report says Olson was placed in handcuffs and a search of his person revealed a red tooter straw. Police say they then began interviewing Braden-Sierra who told them the sedan was hers. According to police while they interviewed Braden-Sierra they noticed a glass container on the sedan’s dashboard with two blue pills. The report says police then searched the vehicle and found foil with burn residue, an uncapped used syringe, used Q-tips, a metal tube with burn residue and a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Olson was arrested and booked for possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and probation violation. Braden-Sierra was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to Havasu Regional Medical for care.
