Two men were arrested on misdemeanor charges this month, after napping in a portable toilet and allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were conducting foot patrol at almost midnight on July 14, when they allegedly located personal belongings on a table at the 2100 block of Mesquite Avenue. When officers examined those belongings, suspect Casey A. Cassidy, 30, emerged from a nearby portable toilet.

