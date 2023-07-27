Two men were arrested on misdemeanor charges this month, after napping in a portable toilet and allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers were conducting foot patrol at almost midnight on July 14, when they allegedly located personal belongings on a table at the 2100 block of Mesquite Avenue. When officers examined those belongings, suspect Casey A. Cassidy, 30, emerged from a nearby portable toilet.
Police detained Cassidy, and questioned him at the scene. According to Cassidy’s alleged statements to officers, he was at the location alone, and that not all of the items on the table were his. About 30 seconds after officers began speaking with Cassidy, suspect Desmond K. Gonsalves, 31, of Havasu, emerged from the same portable toilet.
Officers spoke with Gonsalves, who said that the two has slept inside of the structure, but denied using drugs at the scene.
During a search of the portable bathroom, officers allegedly found that several small baggies and a syringe were floating on the surface of the chemical water reservoir within. According to police, Gonsalves told officer the syringe belonged to him.
Cassidy was searched at the scene, during which officers allegedly found a syringe in Cassidy’s pocket.
Gonsalves was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with a court order. Cassidy was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and rendering a false report to law enforcement.
