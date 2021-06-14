Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a stabbing incident that occurred May 31 in Kingman.
According to the Kingman Police Department, the suspects are about 5’7”, and one African American and one Hispanic, and believed to be younger than 30.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or call anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.
