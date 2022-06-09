The Mohave County towns of Golden Valley and New Kingman-Butler are among Arizona’s most affordable communities, according to a new study by the financial data firm SmartAsset. Researchers analyzed closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance rates and mortgage rats across the United States to find the most affordable places to buy a home. The most affordable places were those in which total housing costs were smallest compared to the median income in each area. Each city was then indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100. In Arizona, the most affordable places were Tuba City, Avra Valley, and Flowing Wells. New Kingman-Butler, an unincorporated community just north of the City of Kingman, ranked fourth in the state with average closing costs of $2,206, an annual property tax rate of $556, average annual homeowner’s insurance of $270 and average annual mortgage payments at $2,975. Golden Valley ranked eighth with closing costs at $2,392, property taxes at $624, homeowners insurance at $410, and mortgage payments at $3,409.
—Today’s News-Herald
