Two motorhomes destroyed and twenty-five dogs rescued in fire

David DaSilva, a 27-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, was driving home from work around 8:20pm Saturday, July 16, when he saw something burning on Kearsage Circle. Upon pulling up to the scene, he saw an RV on fire.
The owner of the RV was trying to put out the fire with a hose, when the RV parked in front of it caught on fire as well. Then, according to DaSilva, there was a large explosion and the flames got bigger.
After this, the man who was residing in the RV that originally caught on fire fled the scene.
The two RVs were parked in front of a duplex that eventually caught on fire as well and DaSilva struggled to inform anyone in the house of the fire.
“I tried to run up to the door and knock on the door,” he said, “but I couldn’t get close enough because the fire was so bad and so hot.”
DaSilva was first on the scene, but not the only neighbor to witness the fire.
Stephen Ade, a resident of Lake Havasu City, and his son were sitting in the wash, watching the firefighters arrive at the home when they heard a strange noise.
“I turned out the flashlight on my phone and I saw a little white dog running around,” he said. “Me and my son, we jumped down in the wash to try and get the dog.”
Ade was not successful in capturing the dog, but watched as more dogs escaped the flames.
According to Carl Stello, Lake Havasu City Fire Department battalion chief, approximately 25 dogs were rescued from the home. The couple living in the duplex were not home when the fire started.
Ade spent about 90 minutes watching the fire from the time he called 911 at 8:25 p.m. However, the fire continued on long after he left.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Stello.
“Both motorhomes were lost,” Stello said. “There was a little bit of damage on the side of the home.”
One firefighter was hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, but no people or animals sustained any injuries from the fire.
“I think the firefighters did an awesome job,” Ade said. “My hat definitely goes off to them.”
“They did absolutely amazing,” DaSilva said. “I can’t give them enough credit. They go great lengths to save this town and it really proved how far they were willing to go last night when they pulled all those dogs out of there.”
