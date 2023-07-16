Two motorhomes destroyed and twenty-five dogs rescued in fire

Fire at Kearsage Circle destroys two RVs and hospitalizes firefighter with heat exhaustion.

 Courtesy Photo/Steve Ade

David DaSilva, a 27-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, was driving home from work around 8:20pm Saturday, July 16, when he saw something burning on Kearsage Circle. Upon pulling up to the scene, he saw an RV on fire.

The owner of the RV was trying to put out the fire with a hose, when the RV parked in front of it caught on fire as well. Then, according to DaSilva, there was a large explosion and the flames got bigger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“something burning on Kearsage Circle.” No such Street in Lake Havasu City Ms. Armstrong? Folks read newspapers assuming they are getting accurate reporting? [thumbdown][huh][wink] Deaton

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.