The names of two new school principals are expected to be announced Tuesday when the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District meets at 6 p.m.
The vacancies were created with the resignations of Thunderbolt Middle School Principal MariJo Mulligan and Havasupai Elementary School Principal Claude Sanders. Both said their departures would be effective at the end of the current academic school year. Mulligan has been principal at Thunderbolt for nine years. Sanders has been leading Havasupai for 15 years.
“Their leadership of their schools and support of the administrative team will be missed,” said Jaime Festa-Daigle, the district’s personnel director.
Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the board will have met in executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss candidates’ qualifications for the two positions. The meetings are at the school district’s main office at 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
