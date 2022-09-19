Two projects under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act are pending final approval by the Mohave County Supervisors this week, representing more than $300,000 in federally-funded projects for two supervisory districts. The two proposed projects include a $54,000 expense to install new well and water stations in the areas of Dolan Springs, White Hills, Greg’s Hideout and Meadview, all of which lie in the county’s Fourth supervisory district. That project was approved in March, leading to an agreement between the county and Dolan Springs-based Joshua Tree Water. That agreement will be reviewed and possibly approved by the county’s governing board on Monday.
The second project to meet review by the board next week will be a $250,000 expense for improvements at Bullhead City’s Boys & Girls Club, in Mohave County’s Second supervisory district. The funding would be used to provide landscaping services, stucco repairs, air conditioner repairs, signage, new computers - and $35,000 of that funding would be used to expand services to accommodate more children at the facility. An additional $51,000 of that funding would be used to hire a workforce readiness coordinator to work with area teens.
