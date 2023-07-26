Emergency first responders responded to SARA Park this week after receiving reports that multiple hikers had become lost. In a scenario that can turn deadly under Lake Havasu City’s intense summer heat, search and rescue workers quickly found the lost hikers unharmed.
The Havasu region continues to experience high summer heat, with daily temperatures exceeding 110 degrees since early this month. Signage posted at the SARA Park trailhead earlier this year now warns hikers of extreme heat on the venue’s popular desert trails from April through October. But every year Lake Havasu City Fire officials are called to the area to aid hikers who find themselves at risk of heat-related illness.
This week’s incident occurred Tuesady, when two hikers got lost on the SARA Park trail system after attempting a sunset hike. Despite the setting sun, temperatures remained about 110 degrees by 8:30 p.m., when the hikers contacted emergency dispatchers. Lake Havasu City firefighters responded to the area, with assistance by Mohave County Search and Rescue, and found the lost hikers after a 25-minute search.
The Havasu region remains under an extreme heat advisory from the National Weather Service. City officials recommend that visitors avoid hiking during Havasu’s summer months. And if hikers choose to venture out regardless, they should never do so alone. Hikers should carry at least one quart of water for every four hours of their planned hike, and should be prepared to turn back when one third of their water has been consumed.
Hikers should also keep a copy of a trail map, either printed or on their phones while hiking an unfamiliar route. City officials advise hikers to make sure their mobile phones are charged in case of an emergency, and to not hike in washes if heavy rainfall is expected.
This week’s incident follows a rescue at SARA Park that occurred last Monday, when one woman was hospitalized after hiking in the area under 118-degree heat.
According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is expected to continue throughout this week, with temperatures hovering around 117 until Sunday. Weather officials report that possible showers and thunderstorms could potentially lead to cooler temperatures starting Sunday, with a temperature of about 108 degrees by Monday afternoon.
