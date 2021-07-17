Two Lake Havasu City residents were charged with multiple drug felonies after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.
According to the report, on July 1 at 11:15 p.m. a Lake Havasu City Police officer was called to the 2200 block of Agave Drive for a call about a possible suspicious person in a motorhome.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they announced themselves and the motorhome began to shake side to side as if multiple people were shuffling around inside.
The report says that Michelle Coffelt and Shawn Wright exited the motorhome and Coffelt told police that the RV is hers, and they were not living in it.
Police say that Coffelt told them no one else was in the RV, but for safety, the officer did a sweep of the motorhome and observed a bag of used syringes.
When the officer asked Coffelt if there were any drugs in the motorhome she first said there wasn’t but then when police called for the K9 unit she confessed there was.
A search of the motorhome turned up a syringe with meth, heroin and multiple drug paraphernalia.
Coffelt and Wright were both transported to LHCPD jail where they were charged with possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
