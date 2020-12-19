After years of serving on the Lake Havasu Unified School District board, two members said their goodbyes on Tuesday night, capping off a tumultuous final year.
Board Members Kathy Cox and Nichole Cohen’s terms are set to expire at the end of this month, and their last school board meeting was Tuesday evening. During the meeting, colleagues and family members shared memories of their time on the board and congratulated them on their new chapters of life.
Cox has served on the board for the last four years, but she’s been involved in Havasu’s school system for much longer. She began working in the district in 1976 and retired in 2009. Instead of fully closing the door on such a major part of her life, she decided to run again when the district budget override failed in 2016 by only 353 votes.
“Some of our best teachers left the district, and I was very concerned,” she said.
Eventually, a bond and the override did succeed at the polls, which was one of the moments Cox was most proud of.
“We were finally able to improve pay after the recession,” she said. “Having funding for materials and salaries meant everything to the staff.”
Her favorite memory is also linked to the override’s win, when board members visited each school to hear staff’s concerns and learn what was missing and what a lack of funding had prevented them from doing.
“We got a very honest and robust discussion from the staff at each school,” Cox said. “Their input affected and even shocked us, but we prioritized their input and got to work addressing their concerns.”
Attracting and keeping good teachers and promoting staff input were two of Cox’s personal priorities while on the board. She also prioritized the issue of state testing.
“I am opposed to the state tests that began 20 years ago with No Child Left Behind,” Cox said. “Too much emphasis is placed on the results, so an enormous amount of time is spent throughout the years preparing the kids to get high scores. Learning is developmental. Each child is different yet we expect them all to reach the same benchmarks by a certain point in time. It’s not realistic. Testing is fine, but not high stakes testing where schools are assigned a letter grade.”
But the biggest challenge she and her fellow board members faced overall was the pandemic that struck Havasu and the nation in early 2020, throwing an otherwise normal school year off the rails and forcing districts to find new ways to ensure learning continued.
When asked if she would go back and change anything from her time on the board, the district’s handling of the coronavirus was her answer.
“In science, we teach students about the concept of the “black box,’” Cox said. “We don’t know what it is and we don’t know what’s inside it. We shake it hoping to hear a sound to give us a clue. But we can’t figure out what it is. The virus was like that. Our organization is about education. We could have treated the virus like a black box. In that case, we would have had only questions, which then lead to more questions to try to figure out what we had.”
Instead, they “did just the opposite — answers, not questions,” Cox said.
“The answer was that the virus was a hoax — no questions allowed,” she said. “Not starting with questions made it very difficult to decide the best course of action for our schools. I hope we have all learned from this experience when the next black box shows up — and it will.”
Looking ahead to the future, Cox hopes the new and returning school board members can figure out the best way to fill in the gaps children will have when school starts back up again in the fall of 2021. She’d also like to see critical thinking incorporated into the district’s curriculum from primary and onwards.
Cohen declined to answer any of Today’s News-Herald’s questions about her time served on the school board. She’s served on the board for six years as both a member and president.
Her husband, Wayne Cohen, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting to express how proud of her he was. He was joined by the former and current superintendent, who reflected on both Cox and Cohen’s accomplishments, wishing them well as they close the door on LHUSD’s board.
