DOLAN SPRINGS — Two children are dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after an alleged hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday evening in Dolan Springs.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the location after receiving reports of the collision, which allegedly involved a white pickup truck and an off-highway vehicle with three passengers. Two of the off-highway vehicle’s 13-year-old female passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle’s driver, a 19-year-old woman, was transported by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to deputies, the truck’s driver – identified as 27-year-old Dolan Springs resident Brock A. Hill – fled the scene on foot. Hill was later found by investigators and taken into custody on three felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Sheriff’s officials said Monday that investigation in the case was ongoing. As of this week, the cause of the accident was unknown.
