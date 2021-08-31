KINGMAN -The U.S. Census Bureau has released a deeper look into Mohave County’s population growth and demographics from the 2020 census.
Based on the 2020 findings, the county grew 6.5% since 2010 and is home to 213,267 people.
Mohave County is 75.1% white alone (not Hispanic or Latino), 16% Hispanic or Latino, 4.3% two or more race (not Hispanic or Latino), 1.9% American Indian and Alaska Native alone (not Hispanic or Latino) 1.2% Asian alone (not Hispanic or Latino), 1% Black or African American alone (not Hispanic or Latino), 0.2% Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander alone (not Hispanic or Latino) and 0.3% of some other race alone (not Hispanic or Latino.)
The diversity index for Mohave County is now 40.8% compared to a diversity index of 34.4% in 2010.
Mohave County has 83.2% of people in the county over age 18, an 11.7% increase from 2010, while 16.8% of people in the county are under age 18, a 13.2% decrease. In 2010, 79.4% of the county was over 18 while 20.6% was under 18.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, more information from the 2020 Census will be available throughout the month of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.