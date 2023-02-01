Just shortly after the new year, Dan ‘Maverick’ Anderson passed away at the age of 84. The Lake Havasu City resident was an U.S. Marine Corps veteran that served his country over six decades ago.
Beginning in the late 1950s, Anderson spent his time serving abroad in Japan. While in Japan, Anderson was a part of the military police unit before his discharge in the 1960s.
During his lifetime, Anderson aided other founding members in the creation of the American Legion. He later served as the president of the group’s bike club, the American Legion Riders, for Havasu’s Post 81.
On Wednesday, the life that Anderson led was celebrated and honored as part of a ceremonial tradition held by nonprofit organization Arizona Patriot Guard Riders. Jed Kohler, assistant state captain of the organization, says he was deeply affected by the passing of Anderson, whom he considered a “close friend.”
Regarded as an active member of his community, Anderson would regularly attend other events held by the Patriot Guard Riders. A few weeks before his death, Kohler says he received a phone call from Anderson where he requested to have his name removed from the organization’s email list.
“He said, ‘You know, I’m just not doing very well,’” Kohler continued. “To me, it was kind of like a goodbye phone call, which was very upsetting.”
The celebration of life held at the American Legion welcomed family, friends and other community members to reminisce on memories made with Anderson. A procession of motorcycles started the ceremony off with the ashes of Anderson transported in the motorcade.
Those who gathered on Wednesday spoke of Anderson and the impact he made on the lives of his family and other Havasu residents.
“He’s a hometown hero,” Kohler said. “If anybody needed anything, you’d call Maverick.”
Several of Anderson’s family members that were in attendance received support and condolences from the many American Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders who attended Wednesday’s Celebration of Life.
Of those present were Anderson’s wife, Valerie Anderson; his daughters Sabrina Young and husband Mike Young; Liz Marshment and husband Tim Marshment; and Tammy Odom; his son Dan Anderson and wife Ginger Anderson; his four grandchildren Mark Anderson and wife Alyse Anderson; Stephen Anderson; Sara Greenspan; and David Greenspan; along with his younger brother Ken Anderson and wife Hali Anderson; and his nephew Jake Anderson. Anderson is also survived by his beloved dogs Panda, Bella and Cocoa.
