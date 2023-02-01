Just shortly after the new year, Dan ‘Maverick’ Anderson passed away at the age of 84. The Lake Havasu City resident was an U.S. Marine Corps veteran that served his country over six decades ago.

Beginning in the late 1950s, Anderson spent his time serving abroad in Japan. While in Japan, Anderson was a part of the military police unit before his discharge in the 1960s.

