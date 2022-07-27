A man wanted in the shooting of a Golden Valley resident was arrested this week in the city of Surprise, through a collaboration of Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Deputies actively sought 28-year-old Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, of Golden Valley, earlier this week after he was identified by the sheriff’s office as the suspect in a reported shooting incident Sunday, which left one victim injured and another dead. Detectives received information Wednesday that Glinos was present at an address in the city of Surprise, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in locating him.
A U.S. Marshal’s task force from Glendale responded to the location, and allegedly found Glinos as he was entering a vehicle. Glinos was taken into custody at the scene.
The case began Sunday afternoon, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Golden Valley residence after two victims were reportedly struck with a single gunshot at another location.
According to initial reports by investigators, a confrontation had occurred at the home, and the two victims may have attempted to gain access to a bedroom at the location. Glinos, who was inside the bedroom, allegedly fired a weapon from within.
The bullet struck one of the victim’s hands, and struck the other victim in his chest. Both victims were reportedly transported to a remote desert area, before being taken to another Golden Valley residence where emergency first responders were ultimately called.
Glinos’ arrest on Wednesday followed the Sunday arrest of involved party Phillip A. Corey, 37, also of Golden Valley. Corey was accused of attempting to clean the scene, and attempting to hide evidence related to the shooting on Sunday. Corey was charged earlier this week with one felony count of evidence tampering.
As of Wednesday evening, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has not stated what criminal charge Glinos may ultimately face in the investigation.
