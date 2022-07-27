A man wanted in the shooting of a Golden Valley resident was arrested this week in the city of Surprise, through a collaboration of Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Deputies actively sought 28-year-old Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, of Golden Valley, earlier this week after he was identified by the sheriff’s office as the suspect in a reported shooting incident Sunday, which left one victim injured and another dead. Detectives received information Wednesday that Glinos was present at an address in the city of Surprise, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in locating him.

