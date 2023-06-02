Residents in the 3300 block of Oro Grande Boulevard witnessed a government surveillance taking place late Thursday afternoon.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Mike Terrinoni, the U.S. Marshals Office set up surveillance to further investigate information surrounding possible homicide suspect Samuel Ramirez. Possible information regarding the presence of Ramirez led the federal law enforcement agency to Havasu, Terrinoni states.
Officials with the U.S. Marshals began their surveillance in Havasu around 3 p.m. on Thursday. They were later assisted by the Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT team after their arrival at 11 p.m., Terrinoni continued.
“We served a search warrant in the 3300 block of Oro Grande Boulevard,” Terrinoni said. “Ultimately, he wasn’t (there) and through investigation with the U.S. Marshals Office, it appears that he is no longer in our community and outside of the country.”
The homicide suspect is believed to be affiliated to Havasu through possible relatives, Terrinoni says.
Nearby residences were notified of the situation by Havasu’s SWAT team and asked about their willingness to evacuate the area, Terrinoni adds.
“There was information that suggests he was here at one time but all that information is kind of being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Office at this point,” Terrinoni said.
The U.S. Marshals District Headquarters in Phoenix was not available for comment into Thursday’s investigation.
