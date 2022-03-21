Residents of Lake Havasu City have the chance this week to help refugees from Ukraine all while listening to a professional trained pianist.
This Wednesday the Lake Havasu Concert Association is holding a concert with Ukrainian pianist Alina Kiryayeva performing her new program, Modern Piano. The event is free, however the association will be accepting donations that Kiryayeva will receive to help her family who recently had to flee Ukraine.
Modern Piano will include fusion of classical and popular styles from the works of composers like Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven.
Kiryayeva gave her first solo recital at eight years old and went on to play with an orchestra at 11. Kiryayeva completed both her bachelor’s and master’s degree at The Juilliard School of Music, which she attended on a full ride scholarship.
Since receiving her musical education Kiryayeva has performed in countries such as Russia, Mexico, Germany and Japan. The Ukrainian pianist has also performed at various renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, The Imperial Valley Symphony Orchestra and Kharkov State Philharmonic and State Opera Theater.
Along with being free, the concert will also have open seating. The high school performing arts center is located at 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.