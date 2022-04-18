A Lake Havasu City man may regret falling asleep at the wheel this week, after police allegedly found him in possession of almost 600 fentanyl pills.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were on patrol Thursday on the 1200 block of Anacapa Drive when they found 30-year-old Cameron Mackey, slouched behind the steering wheel of his vehicle. According to police Mackey appeared to have lost consciousness at the scene, with narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Officers woke Mackey, and took him into custody. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers found 596 fentanyl pills during a search at the time of Mackey’s arrest.
Detectives later served a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Anacapa Drive, where a usable amount of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia were also allegedly found.
Mackey has been charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.
As of Monday, Mackey remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
