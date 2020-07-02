A masking requirement takes effect in Lake Havasu City today, under an order this week by Mayor Cal Sheehy.
The order follows similar requirements issued by Kingman and Bullhead City officials, in response to a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Mohave County. On Wednesday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 101 new coronavirus cases countywide, with 27 of those new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City area. For some, the new masking requirement is a step in the right direction. For others, it’s an unnecessary inconvenience.
The masking order will remain in effect until July 27, and local law enforcement will attempt to educate citizens about the order, as well as guidelines issued by the Arizona Department of Health. But according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, there will be no penalties imposed for not wearing a mask.
“The coronavirus continues to affect our community, and all citizens are encouraged to do their part to stop the spread,” Gray said.
California residents Dave and Janice Scott, of Redlands, vacationed in Havasu this week for the city’s sun, sand and surf. But concerns about recent spikes in coronavirus cases have made them wary.
“They’re looking after all of us, and trying to protect all of us,” Janice said. “I just wish more people didn’t have such a problem with them. We have a timeshare at the London Bridge Resort, but we went back and forth about coming because of the risk. But we’ve been on our boat for the most part, and distanced ourselves from people as much as possible.”
Between masking and social distancing to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus in the upcoming holiday weekend, Dave shared Janice’s view of Havasu’s precautionary order.
“It’s the most basic thing we can do to protect ourselves and others,” Dave said. “People shouldn’t be as resistant to it as they are.”
Sheehy’s order requires Havasu residents and visitors of 6 years and older to wear face coverings while visiting businesses that serve the public. Masks will not be required at businesses that don’t interact with the public, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Exceptions to the order will include religious services, designated seating at restaurants and outdoor exercise activities.
Virginia resident Barney Robinson, of Richmond, visited Havasu with his fiancé this week. According to Robinson, masking ordinances have been effective in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
“Where I’m from, we’ve already had a masking ordinance for two months,” said Virginia resident Barney Robinson, of Richmond. “I feel they’ve been effective. The cases here and in Phoenix have been growing, but not (in Richmond).”
At Burgers by the Bridge, a popular restaurant among tourists and Havasu locals, owner Harriet McLearen is taking extra precaution as she anticipates a heavy rush of customers throughout the July 4 weekend. Her employees will all be required to wear masks, and the restaurant will offer carry-out options only.
“I think it might get scary, with the number of people we’re expecting,” McLearen said. “We’ve been extremely busy throughout the crisis – every weekend for the past few weeks has been like a holiday weekend for us. Carry-out will make it easier to control the crowds.”
McLearen is in favor of Sheehy’s masking order, as the city takes measures to curb the rising number of cases in Havasu and throughout Mohave County.
“We need it to protect our town,” McLearen said. “We have an amazing mayor. He’s very smart … he’s just trying to protect his community.”
Others, however, aren’t so amiable to the city’s new masking requirement.
“It sucks,” said Havasu resident Debbie Herbert. “You see people sneezing or coughing, and those germs still get through the mask. But it still makes everyone comfortable to see other people wearing them. I’m not opposed to it … I’m just not for it. I’ll do it because the mayor said so.”
Los Angeles resident Ramiro Lopez visited Havasu with his girlfriend this week. According to him, the topic of masking has been a topic for debate among his family.
“Personally, I’ve gone back and forth on it,” Lopez said. “I initially thought it was a good idea. But (the crisis) has gone on so long … if we’re going to get it, we’re going to get it. My friends and family have their own opinions. But we’re seeing these spikes, and I almost don’t see the benefit to wearing a mask anymore.”
But according to a Wednesday statement by Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, one of the largest issues the county has had in mitigating the spread of the virus has been community apathy toward recommended preventative measures.
“There remains the problem of an overall lack of interest in wearing a mask, staying home when sick and true adherence to social distancing,” Burley said. “This allows the coronavirus to continue its march through our county. Overconfidence is not the best attitude.”
Lake Havasu City police officers have been issued protective face masks of their own, and will wear those masks while on duty when social distancing cannot be maintained.
(1) comment
Some people get the big picture (wear PPG). Others never will.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.