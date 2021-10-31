Lake Havasu Divers Association held its annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest Thursday night. Six divers braved the 68 degree water to carve their pumpkins on scuba at Site 5 on the island. Liz Campbell came in first place with “Be Kind.” Next up: Turkey Dive on Thanksgiving morning. For more information contact Scuba Training & Technology at 928-855-9400.

