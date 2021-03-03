Lake Havasu City officials say a recent controversial lot split and development agreement is a little unique, but they expect such plans to become more common.
Council members voted unanimously on Feb. 23 to approve the final subdivision plat for Percheron Estates off of Colt Drive at the northeast edge of town. The plat split the 4.38 acre lot in the residential-agricultural district into four lots — each one acre or slightly more. The City Council followed that up by approving a development agreement with Percheron Estates that establishes a utility easement for a water main that will be installed in a shared driveway and approved the location and height of a gate that will be placed at the start of the driveway off of Colt Drive.
The unique part is that developers want to use a private drive to access the lot, which includes a utility easement with a public water main, said Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling.
Although the concept of several lots sharing a driveway with a utility easement is relatively unique in Lake Havasu City, Schmeling told the council that more of these requests will likely come before the City Council in the coming months.
“This property is very similar in nature to a lot of the city parcels that we are currently in the process of selling,” Schmeling said. “I have a feeling that the council is going to see more of these in the future because when people are buying these four or five acre parcels from the city, their intent typically is to develop those to the residential standards of the adjacent neighborhood.”
Schmeling explained that many of the city-owned parcels left over from when the city incorporated and took over the Irrigation and Drainage District are irregularly shaped and in many cases have narrow access to an existing street. He said a city-owned cul-de-sac must be at least 50 feet wide so those developers will likely need to have a similar shared driveway in order to access multiple properties on the land.
Schmeling said the city currently has three such parcels up for auction. He said each of the bidders he has spoken with so far intend to develop the property.
Frustration from neighbors
About half a dozen neighbors on Colt Drive spoke during the public meeting and expressed frustration with their ability to get answers from the city about the estates. Rebecca Liska said neighbors never received a public notice of a rezone, and were under the impression that subdivisions were not allowed in R-A zoning.
“We are all still wondering how there is a subdivision going in next to all of us and none of us knew what was going on?” Liska said.
Schmeling explained that the property is already properly zoned for what the developer is proposing and clarified that this is not a rezoning request but rather a simple lot split. A rezoning request requires public notice be given to neighbors and a public hearing held by the City Council. A lot split requires approval of the council, but does not require either public notice or a public hearing.
Schmeling said lot splits are usually included on the consent agenda, but he suggested this one have a public hearing in order to provide additional context for the development agreement which was the next item on the council’s agenda.
“I think the bottom line is we all feel something has been pulled over our eyes without being able to know what is going on,” Liska said. “We all were expecting, when that lot sold, for it to be sold as a single family home that gets build on there. If somebody wants to build seven different things and that is their single family home that is their business. It being turned into a development in an area where there aren’t any other developments is the main issue we all want an answer on.”
Liska said she has been able to get sufficient answers about Percheron Estates about what their plans for the property are, but she said the city has been evasive in responding to multiple inquiries from neighbors about how the plans align with the Residential-Agricultural zoning.
“There has been a really big frustration within our street because we are calling asking valid questions,” Liska said. “All of us are business owners or retired business owners – we are not idiots. Most of us have been involved in some kind of construction… We are asking valid questions and aren’t getting anywhere.”
Liska said the reason she and her husband purchased a property on Colt Drive was that they believed that planned developments would not be allowed in the area.
“We were all under the understanding that that is not what we were zoned for, and that is not something that would be allowed up there,” she said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council will try to help answer neighbor’s questions during the public hearing.
Councilmembers asked developer Dustin Runyon about the details of his plans for the property to determine whether or not it is a subdivision.
“There is a difference between four one-acre lots where they have a gate and are sharing a driveway than a planned community,” said Councilmember David Lane. “I think that is their concern – they don’t want a planned community up there.”
Runyon explained that the private drive will function as a shared driveway to allow access off of Colt Drive to all four lots. There will also be a gate to restrict access to the driveway and the houses will be part of a homeowner association that will require the properties to have at least a 200,000 square and landscaping. He said aside from the driveway and gate there will be no other shared amenities.
“I understand the concerns of the citizens out there,” Councilmember Jim Dolan said. “From our perspective we are looking at it and asking, ‘Does the owner have the right to split the lot?’ If he has the right to split the lot that is something we do all the time, as long as it meets current code.”
Neighbor’s also questioned whether the 4.38 acre lot was large enough to split into four separate lots while still accommodating a driveway which they said looks like it will take up more than 0.38 acres. Neighbors also said that even one acre lots will be about half the size of all the other lots on the street.
But Schmeling said the size of the driveway doesn’t affect the size of the lots because it will be a private driveway rather than a city-owned street. He also confirmed that the minimum lot size for R-A districts according to city code is one acre.
“I understand the people’s frustration – most of them have two-acre lots and they don’t want to have four houses on one acre lots,” Lane said. “But we do have our city ordinances and our codes, and per our code they are allowed to have one house per acre and that is what the property owner wants to do. So they are within the guidelines that we have already established in the city.
Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter Pilafas confirmed that the fire department will be able to get a fire engine into the private drive if needed, and also noted that the houses will be required by city code to have sprinklers installed due to their height above the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.