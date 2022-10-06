Hii Pie Pizza

Hii Pie Pizza is set to be featured at tonight’s First Friday in downtown Havasu.

 Courtesy of Greg Bird’s Instagram

It’s Pizza Time.

At this month’s First Friday event the featured food vendor is Hii Pie Pizza run by local Lake Havasu City resident Greg Bird. Bird calls his take on the classic dish, pizza “Arizona Style” which is large square slices of pie topped with local ingredients like Copper Still Distillery Vodka sauce and Mohave hot honey.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.