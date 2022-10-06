At this month’s First Friday event the featured food vendor is Hii Pie Pizza run by local Lake Havasu City resident Greg Bird. Bird calls his take on the classic dish, pizza “Arizona Style” which is large square slices of pie topped with local ingredients like Copper Still Distillery Vodka sauce and Mohave hot honey.
The best part of Bird’s homemade pies though? All profits go to fighting food insecurity in Lake Havasu City.
Bird says Hii Pizza was born in the pandemic, something not many business can say. Bird had just retired from his career in the food industry in March 2020, he says, right before lockdowns started all over the world.
With a lot more free time on his hands then he was expecting, Bird says he kept himself occupied by using the outdoor pizza oven he had just gotten.
“That first weekend I had already made dough for 12 pizzas,” Bird said. “I went ahead and made the pizzas and my wife asked what we should do with the extras? I said take it over to the neighbors.”
And so as the pandemic continued to drag along, Bird says he kept making and delivering pizzas to neighbors who eventually started paying for the pizzas brought to their doors.
“I was not trying to profit or anything, so I donated the money to a foundation called Slice Out Hungry.”
Bird says Slice Out was able to send pizzas from a local restaurant to frontline healthcare workers at Havasu Regional Medical thanks to the donation he made. The profits from Hii Pie continue to go towards philanthropic efforts in the community, such as the local soup kitchen.
“I’ve been trying to keep it fluid instead of putting it all in one place,” Bird said.
Bird, who loves all types of food, says he chose to focus on pizza in retirement because of how universal the dish is.
“I love that it is the most recognized and popular food in the world,” Bird said. “It speaks to everyone.”
Along with Hii Pizza, October’s First Friday will also feature a pizza box art show, a creation station with DIY candy tote bags and live music from the Chuck E. Bumps Trio.
First Friday is held on McCulloch Boulevard Main Street and runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.