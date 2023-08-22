UES - Unisource - Joe Salkowski

UniSource representative Joe Salkowski addresses Lake Havasu City customers' concerns on Tuesday over surcharges applied this year, as well as a proposed rate increase that could be approved at a Sept. 14 hearing of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Not everyone survives standing in front of a firing squad. But for UniSource Energy Services representative Joe Salkowski, that firing squad this week was formed by more than a hundred angry Lake Havasu City customers.

Salkowski is the public affairs director for UniSource parent company, Tucson Electric Power. He was invited to speak Tuesday at the Mohave County Library, to address concerns by Havasu residents about surcharges applied by the company earlier this year, as well as a proposed rate increase by the company that will go before the Arizona Corporation Commission for approval next month.

Tags

(5) comments

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

All we have to do to understand these rate increases, is look at our commander in chief, the National Joke, dim-Joe Biden! Let’s see he cancelled a pipe line, issues oil leases only on unproductive sites, allowed 5 million illegal migrants to enter our Country most of whom are on the public dole supported with our tax dollars. Then of course we have “Bidenomics” which has caused INFLATION, which reduces the value of everyone’s income, even Unisourse Utilities! When your money is worth less you have make more of it just to stay even! All because of a Nation wide pandemic of “TDS”! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][scared]. Deaton

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

How many customers paid for that $300 million in upgrades for future use by UES? If they spent money trying to stay ahead of development, they should not pass those costs to existing users.

Report Add Reply
shutthe frontdoor

The Arizona Corporate Commission (ACC) members do not have to reveal their campaign spenders identity and that "dark money" has swayed elections so that members vote to approve increases in electricity bills to customers. The "commission" is supposed to regulate the utilities, instead the utilities tell them what to do and how to do it! These "secret Santas" spend millions for their friendly commission candidates do not have to reveal their identity and so the scam on the utility consumer continues. UNS is owned by Fortis of Canada. They have 63 billion in assets, 3,400 utility customers, and revenue for 2022 was 11 billion! Their CEO, Pres makes 3.3 mil a year, 3 other execs' make me than him with one topping out at 10.2 mil. So, all this rhetoric from UNS is just a front that will have no bearing on any decision made on their behalf by the ACC, just as they have in the past as LHC resident's comments on the then proposed increase fell on deaf ears. Why should it be different now?

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

[sleeping][yawn][blink][sleep] Deaton

Report Add Reply
RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

If producing electricity is getting more expensive why are they paying less for residential solar production?

Report Add Reply

