Not everyone survives standing in front of a firing squad. But for UniSource Energy Services representative Joe Salkowski, that firing squad this week was formed by more than a hundred angry Lake Havasu City customers.
Salkowski is the public affairs director for UniSource parent company, Tucson Electric Power. He was invited to speak Tuesday at the Mohave County Library, to address concerns by Havasu residents about surcharges applied by the company earlier this year, as well as a proposed rate increase by the company that will go before the Arizona Corporation Commission for approval next month.
The meeting followed customer complaints this year, in reference to a temporary surcharge applied to UniSource customers earlier this year. The company is legally prohibited from profiting from that surcharge, which will expire in December 2025, as the company seeks to recuperate about $104 million in increased fuel and energy costs. UniSource officials said this year that the surcharge would result in an average $11 increase to customers’ monthly electrical bills. That surcharge - known as the Purchase Power and Fuel Adjustment Charge - was applied in May.
According to UniSource statements, this year’s PPFAC surcharge can fluctuate based on individual power usage, based on historical data from previous years. And among the company’s service areas in Kingman, Nogales and Havasu, Lake Havasu City customers use more energy than any UniSource service area during the summer months.
But according to Mohave Supervisor Buster Johnson, constituents have contacted his office throughout this month to voice their concerns - Some of whom have seen increases as high as $700 to their monthly electrical bills. And with a proposed 14% increase to those bills, which could take effect in February, Johnson says that Havasu residents may not be able to bear the cost.
It was a sentiment shared on Tuesday by many who spoke at the meeting, as Havasu customers made their disdain known. Speakers voiced confusion as to the spike in their respective bills, and accused Salkowski of being less than forthcoming as to customers’ current rates. At least one of the meeting’s participants called for a joint lawsuit against the company over rate increases this year.
And although there was no clear answer as to why some customers’ bills could rise much higher this month than in previous years, despite little difference in their respective electrical usage, Salkowski said at the meeting that next year’s proposed rate increase was a matter of necessity for the company.
As a monopoly, UniSource is regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission to protect the public interest. But for UniSource to remain viable, it must be able to expand while recovering the cost of its investments.
“I’m happy to come out and answer questions,” Salkowski said after the meeting. “We want to answer as many of these questions as we can. We understand that we’re asking for a significant (rate) increase. It’s been seven years since our last increase, and in that time UniSource has put $300 million into system improvements. We recognize this is a real cost for customers.”
According to Salkowski, costs have also continued to mount due to rising demand for energy throughout the Southwest, as well as global influences on the cost of energy.
“We saw higher energy costs in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, which drove our costs higher,” Salkowski said. “But we’ve seen an increase in demand for energy in the desert Southwest, especially in California, that is driving wholesale prices even higher. More significant than the global trends are the regional trends.”
(5) comments
All we have to do to understand these rate increases, is look at our commander in chief, the National Joke, dim-Joe Biden! Let’s see he cancelled a pipe line, issues oil leases only on unproductive sites, allowed 5 million illegal migrants to enter our Country most of whom are on the public dole supported with our tax dollars. Then of course we have “Bidenomics” which has caused INFLATION, which reduces the value of everyone’s income, even Unisourse Utilities! When your money is worth less you have make more of it just to stay even! All because of a Nation wide pandemic of “TDS”! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][scared]. Deaton
How many customers paid for that $300 million in upgrades for future use by UES? If they spent money trying to stay ahead of development, they should not pass those costs to existing users.
The Arizona Corporate Commission (ACC) members do not have to reveal their campaign spenders identity and that "dark money" has swayed elections so that members vote to approve increases in electricity bills to customers. The "commission" is supposed to regulate the utilities, instead the utilities tell them what to do and how to do it! These "secret Santas" spend millions for their friendly commission candidates do not have to reveal their identity and so the scam on the utility consumer continues. UNS is owned by Fortis of Canada. They have 63 billion in assets, 3,400 utility customers, and revenue for 2022 was 11 billion! Their CEO, Pres makes 3.3 mil a year, 3 other execs' make me than him with one topping out at 10.2 mil. So, all this rhetoric from UNS is just a front that will have no bearing on any decision made on their behalf by the ACC, just as they have in the past as LHC resident's comments on the then proposed increase fell on deaf ears. Why should it be different now?
[sleeping][yawn][blink][sleep] Deaton
If producing electricity is getting more expensive why are they paying less for residential solar production?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.