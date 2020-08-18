With an ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as a historic heatwave throughout the Southwest, energy companies are scrambling to find a solution for Arizona’s electrical needs. Now, UniSource Energy Services is now asking customers to exercise conservation throughout the state.
UniSource and other Arizona utilities asked for voluntary conservation efforts during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, to ease a possible regional energy shortage as the Southwest experiences extremely high summer temperatures. The request came shortly after Arizona Corporation Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson called for an emergency meeting of Arizona’s public utility commissioners to discuss measures that could be taken if Arizona’s electrical needs continue to grow. The announcement followed widespread blackouts this weekend that left millions of California residents without power.
“I am truly concerned for Arizonans, should a blackout occur during one of our hottest times on record,” Peterson said. “The thought of telling Arizonans to restrict their air conditioning use during this time, or of not having power at all when Arizonans need electricity the most, is unfathomable.”
According to UniSource officials, the company’s power grid should be able to sustain customers throughout the state. But UniSource has chosen to join Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power and TRICO to request conservation and ease strain on the regional grid. According to a Tuesday news release by UniSource, the company may urge customers to practice conservation throughout the remainder of this week if necessary.
Blackouts in California
On Friday, the California Independent System Operator – a nonprofit organization that oversees the operation of California’s bulk electrical power system – rescinded an order calling for rolling blackouts throughout the state. The organization asked that Californians set their air conditioners to warmer temperatures between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the hopes that enough energy could be conserved to avoid rolling blackouts, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
But blackouts came regardless for more than 2 million California residents Friday, and an additional 1 million residents on Saturday, when the state’s energy grid was unable to accommodate the state’s energy needs in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a historic heatwave. Now rolling blackouts may lie in California’s future, as a last resort by energy companies to prevent a complete blackout of the system.
If implemented, they will be the first in almost two decades for the state of California. As millions of Arizona residents remain in their homes, with air conditioners to keep cool during the crisis, residential energy demands have increased by as much as six percent throughout the state since March, the commission said Tuesday morning.
According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, this summer has been the hottest ever recorded, and future blackouts could come to Arizona unless energy companies plan for future demands now.
Peterson sought assurances from Arizona’s largest electric utilities this weekend to gain assurances that similar energy restrictions would not be needed in Arizona. She also expressed concerns about the cost of necessary power to vulnerable customers, and wished to explore what protections companies have put in place to keep those costs low when local power generation is insufficient.
“Arizonans simply cannot afford to both turn down their air conditioners during record temperatures and pay triple the price for energy shortfalls when existing resources are insufficient,” Peterson said. “While the blackouts seen in California are not a future that Arizonans want to see, massive price spikes necessary to prevent such blackouts are a future that Arizonans don’t want to see, either.”
How to Help
UniSource is asking customers to turn their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during peak hours, and to avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment. Pool pumps should only be active at night, the company says, and residents should avoid using electric laundry dryers or other appliances that could raise the interior temperature of residents’ home or business.
“We’re well prepared to serve customers’ energy needs, but the situation in California increases the risks associated with an outage of one or more generating units, a key transmission line or other contingencies,” said UniSource Vice President of System Operations and Energy Resources Erik Bakken. “We’re watching our system closely and making sure we’re ready to respond immediately to any issues that arise.”
Shades, blinds and curtains to limit sunlight in homes, especially in the afternoon, will also aid in conserving power this week, the company said.
For more information about energy conservation, and tips to save both money and electricity, visit UniSource’s website at uesaz.com/tips.
