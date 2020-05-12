UniSource Energy Services customers can expect to see a small credit on their electric and gas bills in June.
According to an announcement Tuesday from the Arizona Corporation Commission, the UNS Electric and UNS Gas credit comes from federal income tax reductions the companies received under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which totals $1.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively, in remaining reductions the companies had offered to give back to customers
Commissioners decided to issue a refund during their regular meeting in May. It also chose to accelerate the payback period to an immediate one-time payment in June, when energy bills tend to increase.
UNS electricity customers in the classifications below can expect to see the following estimated average credits on their bills in June:
Residential: $10.69
Small commercial: $12.83
UNS gas:
Residential: $5.51
Small commercial: $63.03
Commissioners also decided to issue small refunds to customers of Arizona Public Service Company and Tucson Electric Power Company.
