Debate began in Tucson this week, as officials and Lake Havasu City residents argued for and against a proposed rate increase by Mohave County’s largest electrical service provider.
UniSource Energy Services officials gathered Thursday morning in Tucson to present evidence and testimony in favor of the proposed 14% rate increase, while Lake Havasu City residents phoned in to voice their objections and concerns. UniSource officials have said that the increase could raise average consumers’ electric bills by about $18.50 per month. As a regulated monopoly, the company must receive approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission for any increase to its rates.
Thursday’s hearing began with a public comment period for Havasu UniSource customers, who spoke against the issue via teleconference. Recent surcharges by UniSource have reportedly added hundreds of dollars to some Havasu customers’ energy rates this year, and critics of the proposed rate increase say it would only place additional strain on customers - Particularly older residents who may live on fixed incomes. Although public comment would not be treated as evidence in the case, each comment given this month has been recorded for future consideration by Arizona Corporation Commissioners later this year.
Among affected customers was Havasu resident Kathleen Westfall, whose home is five years old. The 1,800 square-foot residence was constructed with extra insulation, with sunshades and solar panels. The region’s summer months represent the highest demand by UniSource customers for electricity, and long-time residents are used to seeing their bills increase during the hottest months of the year. But last month, Westfall and her husband saw bills well above what they were prepared to pay.
Westfall questioned why the company would require a rate increase next year, when Canadian-based energy company Fortis Inc, which owns UniSource, continues to post rising profits.
“They are a strong company,” Westfall said. “Their net income of $25 million should be sufficient. They do not need an increase. Their increased rate will be around $18.52 a month, and that was based on 952 kilowatts of usage. We are seniors, my husband and I, and our average is almost 2,000 kilowatts per month.”
UniSource attorney Michael Patton addressed the company’s proposed rate increase at Thursday’s hearing.
“It’s been over seven years since USN’s last rate case,” Patton said. “It’s an understatement to say that a lot has happened over those 7.5 years.”
Between the pandemic, a nationwide leap in inflation, rising interest rates and disrupted supply chains within the past three years alone, Patton says the company has struggled just as consumers have.
“Western electric power capacity markets have tightened significantly, particularly in the summer,” Patton said. “During the past 7.5 years, UNS has worked hard to maintain and continue to improve the reliability of its service. It has invested in infrastructure to meet rising peak demand in its systems. Peak load is almost 16% higher in this rate case than it was during the last rate case.”
According to Patton, the company has invested more than $350 million since 2014 to better serve customers, but now struggles to meet the increasing challenges of tightening western capacity markets, and increasing demand on UniSource’s own systems.
“Addressing these issues requires larger projects with significant capital costs,” Patton said. “This is particularly important for a smaller utility like UNS electric, and has historically looked to the wholesale power market for energy. Now (UNS) needs to increase its own generation resources.”
Patton says UNS’ reliance on western power markets, and its smaller stature compared to other energy companies throughout the U.S., could represent a riskier venture to creditors in pursuing larger projects throughout the company’s service area. The result would be improved reliability in UNS’ electrical grid, and make future rate impacts more predictable.
UniSource CEO Susan Gray also testified at Thursday’s hearing.
“It’s been more than seven years since UNS’ current rates took effect on Aug. 22, 2016,” Gray said. “Because those rates are based on a 2014 test year, that means our current rates are based on costs we incurred nine years ago. Nine years is a very long time in our industry - particularly when you consider that it included a global pandemic, high levels of inflation and significant growth in the geographically diverse and largely rural areas that we serve.”
Despite the challenges of nearly a decade, Gray said this week that she is proud of the company’s efforts to avoid raising rates until now. But now, she says the company will only be able to recover capital from its investments in UNS service areas by raising its rates for electrical consumers.
“We extended our service to nearly 8,000 new customers and ramped up our system to serve a peak load that grew 16% between 2015 and 2021, and is expected to continue growing into the future,” Gray said.
And with rising inflation, Gray says the company is now paying significantly higher prices than in 2014 for materials, equipment, services and labor.
“We’ve worked hard to control our costs to preserve affordable rates for our customers,” Gray said. “We were able to hold the average annual growth of our operations and maintenance costs below the average rate of inflation between 2015 and 2021.”
According to Gray, the company will address affordability of its services through a 25% increase to its CARES low-income discounted billing - From $16 to $20 off of customers’ bills per month. The service remains available through UniSource’s website through an application process, which allows low-income customers to reduce their monthly bills. This week, representatives from Arizona poverty organization, Poverty AZ, announced their intent to seek tiered revisions to that plan to better serve UniSource’s lowest-income customers.
Gray also addressed rising complaints from Havasu-area customers this summer, in reference to the company’s recent surcharge. The Purchase Power and Fuel Adjustment Charge, which was applied in May, is expected to allow the company to recover about $104 million in increased fuel and energy costs. It is expected to expire in December 2025.
“We know our customers have experienced increases in the Purchase Power and Fuel Adjustment Charge,” Gray said. “It’s clear that these increases have a real impact, particularly in areas where the summer weather is the hottest. But we are only passing along the higher market pricing we’ve had to pay to fuel our generating stations and purchase power for our customers.”
According to Gray, utilities throughout the U.S. have also been faced with rising fuel and purchase power costs. And although the company attempts to manage those costs, those costs are subject to market fluctuations beyond the company’s control. And the costs that Havasu residents are now paying were deferred during the pandemic, Gray said, when the Arizona Corporation Commission sought to protect customers from additional economic stress.
The surcharge applies no markup, nor can the company legally profit from that surcharge.
“We want to reduce our customers’ exposure to energy cost volatility by increasing the share of our energy that we generate ourselves from company-owned resources,” Gray said.
According to Gray, UniSource’s finances must stand on their own despite the success of parent company, Fortis Inc. And although Fortis’ financial success has been a source of ire for Havasu residents in reference to UniSource’s request for a rate increase, Gray says UniSource is only one of 10 companies under Fortis’ direction - And may possibly be overshadowed by several sister companies throughout the U.S.
Thursday’s hearing was adjourned Thursday afternoon, and is expected to continue Monday at 9 a.m. in Tucson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.