Susan Gray

UniSource President and CEO Susan Gray testifies Thursday at a hearing in Tucson. The hearing, which is scheduled to continue Monday, will ultimately provide evidence and testimony to inform an Arizona Corporation Commission decision on the company's proposed rate increase later this year.

 Still Image from Arizona Corporation Commission rate hearing, Sept. 14, 2023

Debate began in Tucson this week, as officials and Lake Havasu City residents argued for and against a proposed rate increase by Mohave County’s largest electrical service provider.

UniSource Energy Services officials gathered Thursday morning in Tucson to present evidence and testimony in favor of the proposed 14% rate increase, while Lake Havasu City residents phoned in to voice their objections and concerns. UniSource officials have said that the increase could raise average consumers’ electric bills by about $18.50 per month. As a regulated monopoly, the company must receive approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission for any increase to its rates.

1
0
0
0
9

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.