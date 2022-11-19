Mohave County residents could see higher electric bills in 2024, under a rate increase proposal announced this week.
Seven years ago, a similar proposal for Mohave County was met with public outcry, as the company planned to shift to a billing system based on electrical usage during peak hours, rather than total electricity used by households and businesses. That proposal was ultimately heard by the Arizona Corporation Commission, who held a 2016 town hall in Lake Havasu City to address the issue with local residents. Now, the company says new rates would seek to balance higher operating costs since 2015.
The new rates, which would go into effect in February 2024, would increase average users’ electrical bills by $18.52. That cost increase would vary with customers’ total bills, and would be affected by changes to fuel and purchased power rates before 2024.
The new proposed rates were submitted to the Arizona Corporation Commission on Friday, to await possible approval in Phoenix next year.
Recovering investments, meeting inflation
According to UniSource, the rate increase would help cover the cost of improvements made to the company’s electrical grid since 2014. Those investments include the construction of new electrical substations, improvements to existing transmission and distribution systems and critical maintenance improvements for generating electricity.
The rates would also compensate for higher fuel and energy prices the company has paid to continue serving customers’ energy needs, the company said in a Friday press release.
Company officials say consumer prices are now 27 percent higher than levels reflected in current rates, due to ongoing inflation. Peak demand on the company’s electric grid has increased 16% since 2014, driven by hotter summer weather, and there has been an 8% increase in new residential and business customers within the past seven years.
The cost of doing business
UniSource President Susan Gray said on Friday that the company has continued efforts to keep costs low for Arizona consumers, but a rate increase will be needed to meet the growing cost of doing business.
“Although we’ve had to pass along higher market energy prices in recent years, I’m proud we’ve been able to hold the line on our expenses for so long,” Gray said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep service affordable for customers, but we will need higher rates in 2024 to cover the increased cost of providing safe, reliable service for customers.”
Until now, the company has limited the average annual growth of its operations and maintenance to less than 2.1%, despite an average annual inflation of 2.5% from 2015 to 2021.
“We know our community has faced real challenges over these past few years,” Gray said. “Our systems and employees have delivered admirable reliability and strong service for customers throughout this extraordinarily difficult period. I am very proud of our company’s performance in living up to our values, and the expectations of our customers.”
