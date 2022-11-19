Utility workers

Utility workers from UniSource Energy Services replace electrical lines near the intersection of Havasupai and Acoma Boulevards in this 2019 photo.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Mohave County residents could see higher electric bills in 2024, under a rate increase proposal announced this week.

Seven years ago, a similar proposal for Mohave County was met with public outcry, as the company planned to shift to a billing system based on electrical usage during peak hours, rather than total electricity used by households and businesses. That proposal was ultimately heard by the Arizona Corporation Commission, who held a 2016 town hall in Lake Havasu City to address the issue with local residents. Now, the company says new rates would seek to balance higher operating costs since 2015.

