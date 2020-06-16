With daily triple-digit temperatures, Lake Havasu City’s summer heat can be fatal — and as far as the Arizona Corporation Commission is concerned, no one should die for being unable to pay their electric bill.
UniSource Energy Services renewed its “summer moratorium” on service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this month, but customers who fail to pay their bills could still rack up some serious debt when the moratorium ends in October.
According to UniSource Energy Services Communications Specialist Sherri Cadeaux, about 8,700 customers throughout Arizona still owed the company for bills unpaid, or not entirely paid, from June through October of last year.
In the company’s district that covers Mohave and Santa Cruz Counties, customers owed about $1.6 million in debt for unpaid summertime electrical services.
According to Cadeaux, about 9% of UniSource customers throughout Arizona were placed on payment plans to pay off their respective balances over a period of four-months, without late fees or penalties.
“If customers had a deposit with us, we also applied that to their account to reduce their past-due balance,” Cadeaux said. “If customers request a payment plan that is longer than four months, we will work with them to help keep their payments more manageable. We’ll use a similar process again this year.”
With service disconnections halted again this summer, the company is offering options to keep customers cool and safe indoors as Havasu’s summer heat continues to rise.
“We’re encouraging people to pay at least some of their bills, so they don’t accumulate a large amount of debt they won’t be able to pay off,” Cadeaux said this week. “Obviously people fell behind last year, and some of our customers were left with large debts because of it. Most of them took a four-month payment plan, and it worked. This time we’re trying to help customers pay whatever they can.”
Elsewhere in Arizona, uncollected debt has made business difficult for other electrical providers, like Grand Canyon State Electric Cooperative Association. Grand Canyon represents the interest of five companies throughout the state, who addressed the Arizona Corporation Commission last week to make their case.
Last year, the commission ordered Arizona electric providers to abide by the “summer moratorium,” preventing shutoffs during the summer months. According to Grand Canyon officials, however, the moratorium held unintended consequences – including high amounts of uncollectable debt.
Grand Canyon now has now requested permission from the Arizona Corporation Commission to suspend service to customers in Arizona communities where extreme heat may not be as great a threat.
As of this week, the commission was still in the process of drafting formal rules on summer disconnections, but such disconnections will remain suspended June 1 through Oct. 15.
For more information on how UniSource customers can reduce their respective electricity bills, visit www.uesaz.com/news/need-help-just-ask, or call UniSource Energy Services at 877-837-4968.
