Unisource Energy’s director of public affairs was in front of the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission to address questions curiosity and concerns about requests involving potential renewable energy projects.
Steven Eddy said Unisource is attempting to secure about 170 MW of renewable energy to serve its northern and southern Arizona customers by 2028, if not sooner. He said evaluation is underway after the company solicited requests for solar farm proposals in April, 2022.
“We are completing the initial review of those proposals and we are in conversations with select developers,” Eddy said. “As part of that RFP process, we have not identified any projects that are currently being considered in Mohave County.”
County residents, in various forums, have recently expressed concern about the large amount of property it takes to establish infrastructure to harvest energy from the sun.
Eddy addressed that during his commission presentation.
“A 100-MW solar facility with storage covers about four-square miles, which is about twice the size of the Gray Hawk Solar facility that some of you may be familiar with, which is just north of town, north of Kingman,” he said.
In response to a question posed by Commission Chairman Lajuana Gillette, Eddy said solar farms typically have a 20-30-year lifespan. And planner Scott Holtry answered Gillette’s question about post-operation reclamation.
“Any project that comes into the county as far as an energy project, as part of our zoning ordinance, we do require a decommissioning plan that will outline the way that they can fund the decommissioning and the process by which they would decommission their project,” Holtry said.
