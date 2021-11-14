Dozens of people gathered along Stockton Hill Road to protest the covid-19 vaccine mandate by UniSource Energy Services. Community members came in support of UniSource lineman with American flags and signs from late last week.
The federally imposed vaccination mandate for companies with over 100 employees has a deadline of Jan. 4, 2022. It will impact 84 million workers and around 31 million who are unvaccinated. Employers must decide if they will mandate vaccines, require weekly tests or require masks for unvaccinated individuals by Dec. 5.
While a federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration rule, it did not permanently stop the rule. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said the rule could save thousands of lives and prevent more than 250,000 hospitalizations.
UniSource Senior Corporate Communications Specialist Sherri Cadeaux said the company is still determining what step they will need to take under the rule, but have a priority to protect the community.
“Like many other companies, UniSource Energy Services anticipates that new federal covid-19 vaccination mandates for large employers and federal contractors will apply to our company and our employees,” Cadeaux wrote in an email. “Those federal mandates have not yet taken effect, and there’s much we don’t yet know about the steps that would be needed to comply.”
Cadeaux said employees have been told the company anticipates mandates will apply to the company.
Stuart Sprunt has worked for UniSource for five years. He wants the company to push back on vaccine mandates, or else he and his co-workers will walk away.
“For me, I have to find a new way to support my family,” Sprunt said. “I have to find a new way to a new career.”
Sprunt said he is not anti-vaccines, but he believes people should have a choice over what they put in their bodies.
For John Nicoletti, he worries about the security of his job as a lineman if he refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccination. With nearly 20 years at UniSource, Nicoletti argues the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional.
“We’re not easily replaced, but our company is just pushing forward and saying this mandate is the law,” Nicoletti said.
Nicoletti estimates that around 20 lineman in Kingman are currently refusing to get vaccinated.
He claimed not having those workers could have serious effects on the community.
If there’s a power outage and there is no one to fix it in a timely manner it could have serious consequences on the community, Nicoletti said. Sprunt also said that unstable power could potentially be a reality.
“It could be a long, cold winter,” Nicoletti said.
Nicoletti said he does not want to walk away from a job he’s done for nearly two decades, but he worries about vaccine side effects. According to the FDA, less than 1% of people who have received a vaccination have had a serious adverse event after receiving a vaccination.
“We’re good people. We love our community. We are proud to be linemen,” Nicoletti said. “People depend on us.”
UniSource linemen also attended the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman on Monday, Nov. 8 to voice concerns to Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake disagrees with mandates and encouraged attendees to contact UniSource to tell them the linemen who don’t want to follow a mandate are needed.
Cadeaux said the safety of employees and the community is a top priority and will not create new policies or mandates outside of federal requirements.
“UniSource has not introduced its own vaccination mandate and is not planning to create any such policies that exceed the applicable federal requirements,” Cadeaux wrote. “We will continue encouraging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families and their coworkers. Our primary focus, as always, will be providing safe, reliable energy for the communities we serve.”
(1) comment
More proof that Mohave County is truly the dumbest in our state. How many of these fools refuse to wear seat belts as mandated by both the government and their company? Here's a thought - don't want to follow your bosses rule? QUIT!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.