River Cities United Way is offering tax preparation and filing assistance with basic tax returns for Lake Havasu City and Kingman residents who made less than $66,000 in 2020. Drop-offs are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Way office located at 145 N. Lake Havasu Avenue at Fire Station Building No. 5. The last drop-off day is Thursday, May 6. All taxes will be completed and must be picked up by May 17 to file electronically on time. For information, call 928-855-6333.
