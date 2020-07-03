A Lake Havasu City man wanted on felony identity theft charges was arrested Tuesday.
A warrant for the arrest of 61-year-old Kevin P. Woodbury was filed in March, following an investigation by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors that allegedly showed he submitted suspicious permit applications. The agency allegedly found that Woodbury was operating as an unlicensed contractor, and had forged a homeowner’s signature on a permit application – while allegedly using another company’s Registrar of Contractors license number on the permit, his insurance information and a local newspaper advertisement.
Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested Woodbury at a business on the 1800 block of Kiowa Avenue. He has been charged with one felony count of identity theft, and misdemeanor counts of contracting without a license and advertising without a license.
The investigation into Woodbury’s alleged activities began in September 2019, when a Havasu building inspector posted a “stop work” order on an unpermitted backyard pergola project. When the Registrar of Contractors’ investigation concluded, charges were submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s office for review.
As of Friday, Woodbury did not appear to be in custody at Lake Havasu City Jail or at Mohave County Jail.
