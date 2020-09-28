Lake Havasu City’s proclamation requiring masks has officially been lifted, but citizens may not want to throw away their stash of face coverings just yet.
On Monday, Mayor Cal Sheehy suspended his proclamation requiring face masks be worn indoors when proper social distancing is not possible. Sheehy originally made the proclamation on July 1, which included a list of 12 exceptions to the mandate including for children under 6 years old, those whom the CDC guidelines identify should not wear face masks, in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, and more. The proclamation also did not provide any enforcement mechanism so those who did not comply with the mandate were not subject to any citations or arrests. The proclamation has been extended twice, most recently on Aug. 28 and was set to expire on Oct. 15 prior to Monday’s announcement.
Although the proclamation has been rescinded, patrons at many businesses throughout town will still be required to wear a mask. All bars, restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters and water parks had to sign an attestation form prior to reopening in which they promised to adhere to guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services for their specific industry – all of which included a requirement to enforce the use of masks for employees and customers, even if there is no local mask requirement. If those businesses do not require masks they risk being forced to close their doors once again.
Other businesses have elected to require masks in their stores independently of the mandates from ADHS. Walmart, Safeway, Albertson’s and Smith’s stores, for example, began requiring customers wear masks nationwide in late-July.
“I would just ask all of our citizens to comply with those businesses’ request,” Sheehy said. “Many businesses are requiring it as a mitigation strategy and I still strongly urge all of our citizens and visitors to wear a face covering or a mask when they are not able to physically distance.
Prior to seeing the press release from the city on Monday, Carl Weir with Havasu Hardware said he couldn’t say exactly how the suspended proclamation would affect his businesses. He said their goal is to comply with all of the requirements.
“Right now we are following all the rules that everybody else is supposed to follow,” Weir said. “Until we see it in writing we can’t change anything.”
He did say once they confirm that face masks are not required at their business, Havasu Hardware likely won’t require customers to wear them anymore.
Jim Dolan, owner of Campbell Cove 1-Stop, said his businesses stopped allowing dine-in so he doesn’t believe that it would be subject to the state restriction for restaurants, and there are no additional state requirements for gas stations.
“For me, my employees will probably keep wearing them for the time being, just due to our close proximity to one another and I don’t want one person to get it, then we all get it,” Dolan said. “But for customers we will change our masks from required to optional, now that we are no longer required to mandate it.”
Sheehy said three weeks ago that he would use data to determine when to lift the mask proclamation, citing his desire to meet metrics selected by ADHS that would allow businesses to reopen in Havasu, and would give the school district the option to return to in person learning. Mohave County met the threshold to allow businesses to reopen on Sept. 3, and met the state benchmarks for in-person education last Thursday.
“Public health professionals believe that the best strategy is to wear a face covering or a mask – and I still encourage that,” he said. “But it is just asking our citizens to take personal responsibility and to do what is best for themselves and their family.”
Masks have been a contentious issue throughout the country, and Sheehy has said he speaks with citizens on both sides of the issue multiple times every day. This month a group of citizens have been showing up at City Council meetings to urge Sheehy to rescind the mask proclamation. A little more than 15 people spoke during the call to the public at the City Council meeting on Sept. 8, and many of the same speakers were back during call to the public at a City Council special meeting on Sept. 10, and again at the council’s last meeting of the month last Tuesday. Last week several letters supporting the proclamation were also submitted and read during the call to the public.
Although not popular with everyone, Sheehy said he believes that the proclamation was effective.
“I believe that the face covering and mask proclamation has led to a decrease in the number of confirmed covid cases, and also decreased hospitalizations due to covid, in combination with other mitigation strategies such as physically distancing, staying home when you are not feeling well, and our citizens practicing good hand hygiene,” Sheehy said. “I think, in combination, all of those efforts have led to a decreased number.”
According to the ADHS business dashboard, Mohave County’s number of cases per 100,000 population has fallen from 367 in the second week of July to 44 in the first week of September. In that same time period the percentage of covid-19 tests that came back with a positive result fell from 18.9% to 4.2%, and the percent of hospital visits for covid-line illness in the region fell from 14.5% to 1.9%.
Bullhead City Council voted against extending their mask mandate on Sept. 15 by a 4-3 vote which allowed it to expire the following day. The Kingman City Council voted 5-3 to ratify Mayor Jen Miles proclamation on Sept. 15, and will reevaluate on Oct. 20.
Sheehy said earlier this month that if he decided to extend the proclamation past the Oct. 15 end date he would bring it to City Council and there would be a public hearing on the issue. On Monday he reiterated that stance, saying if the number rises again and a mask mandate seems prudent it would come before the City Council to discuss.
