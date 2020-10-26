Preparing for a presidential visit and a crowd of 15,000-plus Trump supporters with less than a week’s notice has been surprisingly low key, at least from Bullhead City’s perspective.
City Manager Toby Cotter said Bullhead City isn’t involved with any of the planning for the Trump Rally scheduled for Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport. The Bullhead City Police Department is planning to provide some traffic control, however.
“There is engagement with incident command, but it is pretty much being handled by the campaign, the White House, the secret service and the Air Force One team,” Cotter said. “Of course there are things like parking, and traffic control on the highway and all the little things that, as a community, you want to do for any special event or when a dignitary is in town.”
Cotter said he first learned about the rally on Friday, but the short notice isn’t much of an issue for the city because it is a fairly simple event that will be completely self-contained at the airport.
“If there would be a caravan or a stop at an ice cream shop then it would be different and probably somewhat chaotic, but from what we are being told it is a landing of Air Force One, a speech, and then Air Force One taking off,” Cotter said. “So there isn’t a lot of overall community interaction outside of the airport.”
After appearing at noon in Bullhead, Trump is scheduled to appear at another rally in Goodyear at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Kate McDonald, the spokeswoman with the Laughlin/Bullhead Airport, said the campaign has been working closely with airport and city staff as they prepare to get the site ready for the crowds.
“There have been a lot of details to work out in order to prepare the airport for the event,” she said.
McDonald said there has been a lot of local and regional interest in the event since it was first announced on Saturday. Cotter said the city is hearing unofficial estimates of 15,000-plus people expected to attend the rally. Although that accounts for about 40% of Bullhead City’s total population Cotter noted that Bullhead, much like Lake Havasu City, is well equipped to handle the crowds.
“That really isn’t a big number for Bullhead City because we have over 12,000 hotel rooms in Bullhead City and Laughlin,” he said. “Some people might think Bullhead City – a small city of 40,000 - would get overrun by a presidential visit or a huge special event. But we are really good at special events here. We have them every weekend, whether it is a sporting event or a large concert in Laughlin or any event that happens on both sides of the river.”
According to a press release from the Bullhead City Police Department, several roads will be closed or restricted for the event, beginning today:
· Bullhead Parkeway will be reduced to one land in both directions from State Route 95 to Landon Drive
· Laughlin Ranch Boulevard will be closed from Bullhead Parkway to State Route 95
· Airport entrances at S. Laughlin View Drive, S. Airpark Drive, and E. Landon Drive will all be closed.
(4) comments
Simplify beautiful!
Seeing those pretty colors and lights again? Too many edibles can do that to you.
Just another day in the Primitive States of America!
Oh boy! Typhoid Donny, the super-spreader of the trump virus that has, so far, killed a quarter-of-a-million Americans is coming to Bullhead City (Really?) to infect the losers with yet another of his gene-pool-cleansing rallies. Don't get me wrong, I fully support thees sad people's right to be and about no matter what science, medicine and the governor say.
