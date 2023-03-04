Lieutenant Vernard L. Sloggett

Amongst the bricks that will be unveiled under the London Bridge is one honoring World War II veteran Lieutenant Vernard L. Sloggett. The brick was created for the Havasu Memorial Walkway Dedication Ceremony that takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

Being dedicated by his grandson Jerry King, the brick will symbolize not only the death of Sloggett, but the 78 other men who perished at sea.

