Amongst the bricks that will be unveiled under the London Bridge is one honoring World War II veteran Lieutenant Vernard L. Sloggett. The brick was created for the Havasu Memorial Walkway Dedication Ceremony that takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 10 a.m.
Being dedicated by his grandson Jerry King, the brick will symbolize not only the death of Sloggett, but the 78 other men who perished at sea.
The many deaths that occurred to the men aboard the USS Harder is thought to be the result of an anti-submarine warfare weapon that was detonated by an Imperial Japanese Navy vessel. The date of death for the men is noted as Aug. 24, 1944, which came during the sixth and last war patrol the men embarked on.
Harder was renowned for its impressive track record of sinking over 20 enemy ships while at sea. During the time of its own descent, Harder was in the midst of a battle between several Japanese destroyers and escort ships at Dasol Bay in the Philippines province of Pangasinan.
“They did a lot of things in World War II in the short amount of time that it was on the water,” King said of his grandfather and his crewmates.
The ship’s maiden voyage to the coast of Japan happened in June 1943 after she successfully completed her shakedown the month prior. Unbeknownst to the men aboard, their travels would be cut short a little over a year later.
Throughout their time at sea, the submarine’s crew contributed to victorious offshore rescues, King further says.
The ship gained other recognition from publications that featured the crew working, one of which showcased Sloggett along with his commanding officer, Commander Samuel Dealey on April 3, 1943.
Following his death, Dealey was awarded with the Congressional Medal of Honor, while Sloggett posthumously received the Purple Heart. At the time of his passing, Sloggett was 45 years old and was survived by his wife, Edith Sloggett.
Honoring Sloggett and the crew he served with was made possible by the brick King ordered in his grandfather’s memory. During Sunday’s dedication ceremony, his brick, along with many others, will be recognized as a way to pay respects for those who have sacrificed, or otherwise made an impact, with their lives.
