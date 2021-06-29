Fire safety is at the forefront of Lake Havasu City’s mind as it prepares for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show while fires rage across the state and region – including our own backyard – and the decade-long drought persists.
The rockets are set to burst over Thompson Bay from 9 to 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. They’ll be launched from Spectator Point at The Nautical Beachfront Resort.
The best spots to see them include Rotary Park, The Nautical, anchored on Thompson Bay, and London Bridge Beach. GoLakeHavasu recommends attendees arrive early to snatch a spot on the shore or the bay. Show-goers can tune in to KNTR 980AM for a live simulcast with music accompanying the display.
While you can look to the skies for a dazzling display over the lake this weekend, you can’t do so in your own backyard. Consumer fireworks that explode or shoot into the air are illegal in Arizona and will be enforced this weekend.
Consumer permissible fireworks are ground-based devices that only emit showers, flames, sparks or smoke. The use, discharge, or ignition of consumer permissible fireworks on private property within city limits is only allowed from June 24 through July 6 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 each year, except when a city, federal or state agency implements fire restrictions on these dates.
However, in unincorporated areas of Mohave County like Donkey Acres or Desert Hills, all fires and fireworks are currently banned due to high fire danger, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents Tuesday.
“Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department issued a Determination of Fire Emergency for all four Fire Zones in the County on May 6,” MCSO said in a Facebook post. “The prohibitions relate to open fires, campfires, and permissible consumer fireworks use in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County. These restrictions include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinner, wire sparklers or dipped sticks.”
The Bureau of Land Management has also implemented fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands, including fireworks usage, exploding targets, and incendiary devices.
Here are some important safety tips from city officials to keep in mind if you choose to use permissible fireworks within city limits this weekend:
Never allow young children to play with, or ignite, fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.
Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.
Make sure you are only using fireworks that are legal in your area, and only purchase fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.
Only if LHPD starts citing will illegal fireworks stop. Issuing a warning doesn't cut it. I don't need to see or hear your rocket's red glare. The dogs and cats in town don't either. If you have to have your illegal fireworks take them to California and shoot to your heart's content.
